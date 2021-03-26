Laois village to get controlled pedestrian crossing and speed ramp

A rural Laois village’s pedestrian crossing that serves a school, creche and credit union is to get push button lights to stop passing traffic.

The crossing is beside Newtown National School, Crettyard Childcare Services and the Mayo Doonane Credit Union.

Cllr Padraig Fleming requested the lights for the existing crossing, at the March meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.

“In the interest of safety for children, parents and the general public,” he said.

“The biggest glitches are in the morning and afternoon at school collections. It is for other residents as well. It will make it a lot safer. Cars are zooming by,” he said.

The reply from engineer Philip McVeigh agreed with the suggestion.

“Laois County Council has investigated this location and completed a risk assessment. The primary objective is to make the road crossing safe for parents and children during the school opening hours, as there are good footpaths on both sides of the road.

“The most appropriate solution in this instance will be a controlled pedestrian crossing at the existing crossing with stop/go traffic lights and Laois County Council is currently progressing with these works,” the engineer said.

Cllr Fleming also requested a ramp for the Doonane Road. Cllr Ben Brennan who was not able to attend the online meeting had a motion asking for a ramp outside Newtown NS.

Cllr Fleming said the Doonane road was a 400 metre straight stretch, that “is like an airport runway at times according to residents”.

The answer to both was that a ramp in Doonane is included in the 2021 works programme.

Cllr Ben Brennan’s motion at the same meeting requested a speed ramp in the location but was given the same answer that a controlled crossing is the best solution.