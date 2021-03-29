Funding of €3.3 million announced for Laois for transport projects

Laois has been allocated €3,283,000 from the National Transport Authority for sustainable transport projects across the county.

Some of the projects approved under the Active fund are as follows:

Triogue Blueway, Portlaoise - €250,000

Father Brown Avenue Cycle Scheme, Portlaoise - €100,000

Beladd Cycle Scheme, Portlaoise - €50,000

Portlaoise Cycle Parking - €50,000

Dublin Road, Portlaoise - Pedestrian, Cycle & Traffic Management Scheme - €100,000

The Rock Footpath Scheme - €300,000

Rathleague Footpath Scheme - €300,000

Ballyroan Footpath Scheme - €250,000

N80 Carlow Rd, Stradbally - Footpath Scheme - €300,000

Laois/Offaly TD, Deputy Charlie Flanagan has welcomed the funding. “I welcome Government confirmation that the sum of €3,283,000 has been allocated to Laois County Council under the Active Travel fund. The fund has a particular focus on rural areas and providing safe infrastructure to ensure local communities are better connected in terms of walking and cycling. I really pleased that funding has been granted for The Rock Footpath Scheme which I campaigned for and a transport study and mobility plans for Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick and County Cycle Network Plan.

Sean Fleming T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Finance welcomed the allocation of €3,283,000.

Minister Fleming looks forward to Laois County Council carrying out the works approved by the NTA as soon as possible. These are excellent projects which were submitted by Laois County Council and it is excellent news that funding has been approved.

"This funding is to facilitate cycle ways, walking ways and footpaths to encourage people to be more active in their daily lives. "Cycling and walking is not only good for people’s physical health but is also vital for people’s mental health and general well-being."

Minister of State, Pippa Hackett also welcomed the announcment saying,

“With Offaly receiving €3.4 million and Laois receiving €3.3m, we are well set to improve our cycling and walking facilities in the Midlands. I recently called for better cycling infrastructure in Portarlington, along with our Green Party representative there, John Holland, and active travel was high on the list of suggestions made by our Portlaoise representative Sean McManus at our Portlaoise public meeting last week. I’m delighted to see that Tullamore projects are to receive €1.5m in this round of funding.”