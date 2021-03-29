Abbeyleix children and teachers want a Green school - says Laois Offaly Minister

Abbeyleix children deserve a decent school building, Minister of State Pippa Hackett has said following a meeting with teachers and board members from Scoil Mhuire, Education Minister Norma Foley and local TDs.

The Green Party Senator issued a statement after the poor state of the school building outlined in graphic detail to Minister Foley last week by teachers and representatives of parents and teachers.

Minister Hackett, said the school principal Aidan McEvoy pointed to five particular concerns – the roof, the sewerage system, insulation, electrics and dampness leading to mould.

“This is a health, safety, environmental and humanity issue,” said Minister Hackett. “The teachers and board members put forward an impressive case to have a green school to match their green ethos. They want to promote active travel with safe walking and bicycle access for students and teachers. The least they deserve is a proper school building.”

Minister Hackett said she will be keeping the matter on her agenda and will follow up with Minister Foley. She thanked Deputy Sean Fleming for organising the meeting which was also attended by Laois Offaly TDs Carol Nolan, Brian Stanley and Charlie Flanagan.

Minister Hackett committed to having an audit carried out at the school with two options on the table - a new building or a retrofit.