Motorists will pay a price for ignoring speed limits in Laois

Some motorists who ignored speed limits and garda appeals to slow down have paid the price in Laois on Good Friday.

Laois Gardaí issued a statement following a patrol by traffic police.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on duty today have already detected a number motorists travelling well in excess of the legal limits as we head into this bank holiday weekend.

"Fixed Charge Notices have been issued. Please travel with care this bank holiday weekend," said the gardaí.