Residents in a built-up part of Portlaoise could soon be getting a pharmacy closer to home

Residents in a relatively newly built-up area of Portlaoise could soon have access to a local pharmacy.

Heffernan Pharmacy has recently applied to Laois County Council for the go-ahead for work at a premises at the Mountrath Road.

The firm wants the green light for change of use works at Unit 2, Boughlone.

The plan is to convert a former car sales office / car showrooms to a pharmacy unit with associated site works.

A decision is due in May says the council.

The site is the location of the former Lews Motors. A filling station and shop opened nearby last year.

Many new houses have been built in the area in recent years such as Bellingham and Marybourough.