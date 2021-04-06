No invite for tea and buns in Laois territorial spat

A touch of political territorialism entered the debate at a meeting of Laois County Councillors for the south of the county.

Cllr Ollie Clooney took exception to Cllr James Kelly’s tabling of a motion on an issue related to the L56361 at Coolderry, Ballacolla” ‘a stone’s throw’ from his house.

“You are very neighbourly. I don’t think there will be any tea or buns for you,” Cllr Clooney told his colleague in the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

Cllr Kelly replied that he was responding to a request.

“During this pandemic, we won’t be looking for tea and buns in any house,” he countered.

He said that he was asked by residents “as a matter of urgency” to assist and that is why I put in a notice of motion.

“I would not be one for cutting across anybody’s borders but you have to go and do your work as an elected representative,” he said.

Cllr Cloney responded that he did mention tea and bus but said the record would show: “I never mentioned the house. I would like Cllr Kelly to take back what he said about a house. I did mention tea buns but I never mentioned a house. You can have them in field...James you are completely and utterly wrong there. I make no apologies for defending my territory”.

Cllr Kelly agreed with the final point but reiterated that he had a duty to act.

“When we are contacted we have to go,” he said.