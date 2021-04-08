'Vital' social welfare payments service removed from huge part of Laois

Concerns have been raised by local public representatives over the apparent removal of a vital service in the Rathdowney Social Welfare Branch Office, a local councillor has claimed.

Cllr Conor Bergin claims that some local people and charitable organisations tried to contact the Community Welfare Officer in Rathdowney in recent days but were informed that the service was no longer available and redirected to the Portlaoise Social Welfare Branch Office instead.

He added that after travelling to the Portlaoise Social Welfare Office, people were informed that the service was no longer available in the Rathdowney/Borris-In-Ossory area for the last 2/3 weeks, and they would have to avail of a postal service instead. Cllr Bergin says a phone number was supplied for them to ring, but they could not get an answer after several attempts.

''The Community Welfare Officer is a vital local service in South Laois and in the Borris-in-Ossory/Rathdowney area and I am very concerned with reports of the recent lack of service in the area. Particularly at the moment with the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, a lot of people in County Laois are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Many others are dependent on the Community Welfare Officer for emergency payments to cover bare essentials such as food and utility bills.

''Many local people and charitable groups in the area have contacted me to express their dismay at the lack of service currently available in the area and I am adamant that this service cannot be pulled from South Laois. I have contacted local TD, Charlie Flanagan, on this issue and he has raised it with the Minister for Social Protection," said Cllr Conor Bergin said.

The Fine Gael councillor added that Dep Flanagan TD confirmed that he had spoken to and Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD for clarification on the matter, and she is following up on the issue.

Community Welfare Services are provided by Community Welfare Officers (CWOs) who work for the Dept of Social Protection.

The majority of their work involves the administration of the Supplementary Welfare Allowance Scheme.

The types of payments made under this scheme include: weekly Supplementary Welfare Allowance, Rent Supplement, Mortgage Interest Supplement, Diet and Heating Supplements, Back to School Clothing and Footwear Scheme and exceptional needs payments for items such as buggies, clothing, funeral costs etc.