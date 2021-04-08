Laois people urged to have their say in new survey of their towns and villages

The people of Laois are being urged to engage in a new survey of what they want for the future of our towns and villages in an effort to chart a way forward to restoring and improving our vital local urban centres.

Laois Labour representative Eoin Barry is urging the people to engage with the process due to the loss of pubs, shops and other services.

“Between the closure of bank branches, loss of retail and the move to online services, the future of our towns and villages have never been more at risk. The pandemic has shown the importance of local services but also accelerated the move online endangering more shops.

“The Labour Party is carrying out a major national survey to hear what the people think needs to be done to rescue our main streets and save our towns and villages.

“We can’t continue to lose commercial services, banks, post offices, shops and pubs and expect our urban centres to thrive. We need a major rethink about what we can do to save our town.

“Just last week the government launched another plan to save rural Ireland but we’ve seen it all before.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic there have been radical changes in the way people live and work. The pandemic has also reminded us how important our local shops and amenities are for providing us with the products and services we need. The loss of pubs and restaurants reminds us of how important these are as social settings.

“I would ask the people of Laois to engage with the survey and share with us their views of what we can do too," he said.

To give year views go to https://www.labour.ie/townsurvey