Community groups urged to apply immediately for Laois multi-million support fund

Community groups in Laois have been urged not to delay in preparing and submitting applications for projects to the Laois Partnership with confirmation of €2.1 million in funding by Laois Offaly TD Seán Fleming.

The Minister for State, Department of Finance confirmed that €2,104,992 has been allocated for Laois by the Government. Laois Partnership oversees the award of such funds in Laois.

"This new funding is available for projects in Laois for this year and 2022. This new extension to the existing Leader Programme is in place until a new long term Leader Programme is approved for future years.

"This new programme is now open for applications and I encourage local communities and enterprises to make contact with Laois Partnership to discuss their plans. This funding will support projects for Local Communities including developing outdoor amenities and creating jobs in rural areas and embracing opportunities for the green economy," said the Fianna Fáil TD.

Finally, Minister Fleming urged all local groups to apply for funding immediately.

Minister Fleming issued the statement after the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, announced the details of the allocation of the €70 million Transitional LEADER programme for the period 2021-2022.

Of this €65 million is being allocated to support locally-led rural development projects across the 29 Local Action Groups. The Laois funding is coming out of this tranche.

LEADER is a rural development programme co-funded by the EU which operates a locally-led, bottom-up, approach to meeting the needs of local communities and businesses. The programme supports private enterprises and community groups in rural areas. LEADER forms part of Ireland’s multi-annual Rural Development Programme which is co-financed by the EU and is part of the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP).

The LEADER programme is delivered by 29 Local Action Groups (LAGs) in 28 sub-regional areas. These groups are partnerships of public and private entities from a defined geographical area. LAGs are responsible for identifying and helping to develop local projects which support the themes of Economic Development (including enterprise development and job creation), Social Inclusion and Rural Environment.

Of the €70 million, €65 million is being allocated across the 29 LAGs, €3 million is being allocated to support Co-operation projects and innovation between LAGs and €2 million is being provided to support the development of the next LEADER Programme.

The distribution of the €65 million being made available to the Local Action Groups over 2021 & 2022 under the Transitional Programme is based, pro-rata, on the allocations received by each LAG at the outset of the 2014-2020 programme.