Laois dump to weigh recycling for 'fairer charging regime'

Laois people bringing their recycling waste into Laois landfill centre will now have it weighed before discarding it.

The change of method has been questioned by a Portlaoise councillor.

“What’s the thinking behind getting all the people to go over the weighbridge even though they are using the civic amenity?” Cllr Willie Aird wants to know.

Laois County Council took over management of the tip head and civic amenity site last January.

The weighbridge for everyone is among many changes being made including prices.

Director of Services Simon Walton replied that weighing the recyclable waste will help them to keep a record of what is coming in.

The council says that weighing everything that comes into Kyletalisha will give “greater accountability, a fairer charging regime and will also allow more detailed data to be gathered”.

The civic amenity site where recycling items are left now charges €5 per car, €15 for a van and at least €5 per trailer.

It costs at least €10 to dump black bag waste and garden waste. Commercial green waste and all other large waste such as wood and furniture is charged at a minimum of €15, using key fobs bought for €65 from the local authority.