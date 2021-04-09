Vital €2.1 million funding set aside can support rural communities in Laois

Laois/Offaly TD Deputy Charlie Flanagan has welcomed the details of the transitional LEADER programme for the period 2021-2022. Under this programme over €2.1m in LEADER funding has been allocated to Laois.

Welcoming the announcement, Deputy Flanagan said thd funding is important.

“LEADER is a vital component for community enterprises. This funding will support ground-up, locally-led projects in our rural communities.

“The new programme is open for applications. I would strongly encourage those interested in availing of funding under the programme to contact with the Laois Community & Enterprise Development Company (Laois Partnership),” he said.