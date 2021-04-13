Options to be revealed for Mountmellick's flood defence scheme

The people of Mountmellick are being invited to give their views on three flood defence options that could prevent a repeat of the disaster which it the town in 2017.

Laois County Council and the Office of Public Works (OPW) are inviting residents, businesses, landowners and other interested parties to participate in a non-statutory consultation process regarding emerging options for the Mountmellick Flood Relief Scheme.

"The Project Team has identified three emerging options to manage flood risk in Mountmellick. The purpose of this consultation is to seek feedback from interested parties on the three emerging options with a view to an application to An Bord Pleanála for the preferred option. This consultation serves to advise that process," said the council.

The authorities say that the emerging options consultation process is a virtual, online, consultation, available at www.mountmellickfrs.ie.

Interested parties can access a consultation room to examine the detail of the emerging options. The consultation room will be available from Friday, April 16 at 6pm until Monday, May 3 at 4pm.

Any technical difficulties accessing the consultation room can be referred the project team at 061 345463 or to Mountmellick FRS Project Office, JBA Consulting, Unit 24 Grove Island, Corbally, Limerick.

The consultation room provides a summary presentation and detailed displays regarding:

• Understanding flooding in Mountmellick,

• The broad range of flood management measures considered,

• Testing flood management measures and grouping the measures into emerging options,

• The measures and options which are not effective in reducing flood risk in Mountmellick,

• The options which are effective in reducing flood risk in Mountmellick.

Submissions pertaining to the proper planning and sustainable development of the emerging options including but not limited to constraints, opportunities or alternatives can be made before 4pm on Monday, May 10 as follows:

• Via the consultation room,

• Via email to info@mountmellickfrs.ie,

• In writing to Mountmellick FRS Project Office, JBA Consulting, Unit 24 Grove Island, Corbally, Limerick.

• Via Laois County Council’s online consultation portal at https://consult.laois.ie/en/browse

Mountmellick was devastated by flooding in November 20017. Existing proposals for a flood defence scheme were made redundant by the nature of the flooding.

Funding has been secured for work and consultants engaged to draw up plans.