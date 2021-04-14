€12.7 million lotto jackpot draw numbers revealed #Itcouldbeyou

It's time to check your numbers to see if you have won the €12.7million lotto jackpot.

The National Lottery says the numbers in the main draw on Wednesday, April 14 are 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 with the bonus number 39.



In the Lotto Plus 1 draw - worth a €1million - the numbers are 3, 11, 18, 25, 29, 41 and bonus number 8.

In the Lotto Plus 2 draw, worth €250,000 the winning digits were 5, 11, 15, 23, 27, 38 and bonus number 35.

The winning raffle number was 3563.

Tonight's jackpot is the biggest in four years.