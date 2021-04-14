Big chunk of Lotto change coming to Laois on night when one player won €12.7 million

A lotto player in Laois has had a big win in the Lotto on a night when some player or players scooped the over €12.7 million jackpot in the main draw.

The National Lottery has revealed that there was one winner of the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 prize, with the lucky ticket sold in Co Laois.

The winning numbers in Lotto Plus 2 were 5, 11, 15, 23, 27, 38 with the bonus 35.

Meanwhile there was one winner of main draw jackpot when the numbers emerged on Wednesday, April 14.

The €12,740,043 jackpot is one of the biggest prizes in Lotto history.

The numbers were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37. The bonus was 39.

It's was the biggest jackpot to have been won in nearly four years.The jackpot hadn't been won since January 30.

The location of the shop that sold the multi-million ticket has not yet been revealed.

Two other punters in Ireland won €208,132 each after picking five numbers and the bonus in the main draw.