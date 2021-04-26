Laois Offaly TD to lead scrutiny of how RTÉ spends nearly €200 million in public money

RTÉ's spending of nearly €200 million in public money is set to be scrutinised this week by the powerful Dáil committee which is chaired by Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

The Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) will meet on Tuesday, 27 April, to examine Exchequer Funding of RTÉ in the context of Appropriation Accounts 2019: Vote 29 - Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

The Committee will hear first from the C&AG, Seamus McCarthy, followed by officials from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and representatives of RTÉ.

Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Brian Stanley outlined how much public money the broadcaster has to account for.

“RTÉ is partially funded by the taxpayer through the television licence fee collected by the State and in 2019 received €196m in funding in this way. The Committee’s role is to ensure value for money for taxpayers and we look forward to discussing how this Exchequer funding is spent and related matters with Department officials and representatives of RTÉ,” he said in a statement.

The meeting at 12.30pm will be broadcast from Committee Room 2 of Leinster House. The meeting in Committee Room 2 can be viewed live on Oireachtas TV if you click here.

The PAC is a standing committee of Dáil Éireann which focuses on ensuring public services are run efficiently and achieve value for money.

Committee proceedings can also be viewed on the Houses of the Oireachtas Smartphone App, available for Apple and Android devices.