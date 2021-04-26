€20,000 to help tourists find their way around Laois

Laois Tourism has secured €20,000 from the Department of Rural Development and Community to design and install map boards across the county.

The body says the funding will help visitors to discover Laois wonders. The news was announced by Caragh Burns Sharma

Chairperson of Laois Tourism.

"The maps will show all there is to do in this wonderful county and will be placed at key tourism sites," she said.

The Chairperson also reminded Laois Tourism members that the outdoor seating and accessories for tourism and hospitality services is now open for applications.

She said the aim of the scheme is to provide support to individual independent hospitality and tourism businesses towards the cost of equipment to provide additional outdoor seating and facilitate these individual independent businesses to increase their outdoor dining capacity for summer of 2021.

Applicants can apply for a grant of up to €4,000 (for up to 75% of the ex-VAT cost of equipment purchased).

Applications are to be made directly to Laois County Council.

The following is a list of eligible Expenditure:

Outdoor tables

Outdoor chairs

Umbrellas

Electric heaters

Screens/windbreaks

Outdoor plant stands

Expenditure must be incurred between 1 April 2020 and 30 September 2021.

All applicants will be required to comply with planning codes, legislative requirements and other compliance requirements.

For full details of the scheme and to complete the expression of interest. https://laois.ie/outdoor- seating-scheme.

Please feel free to contact Laois Tourism at info@laoistourism.ie.

