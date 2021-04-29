Vlogs, podcasts, drones, social - Laois Offaly education agency to spend big on promotion

There will is a big social media emphasis in a new €200,000 contract being offered by a State-funded agency that runs schools and provides adult education in Laois and Offaly.

The Laois Offaly Education and Training Board has invited companies to bid for a valuable video production services contract. The board says it wishes to engage a full-service video production company to plan, develop and produce high-quality video content.

"This may include but not limited to, promotional videos, educational videos, video case studies, testimonials, explainer videos, virtual open days, events, Podcasts, Vlogs and animation for internal use, across social media platforms, YouTube and the LOETB website," says the offer.

From video, sound-mixing, graphics and teleprompter, the full menu of tools necessary for producing content to make videos for various platforms is required by the board. The use of drone footage may be required in the production of the videos.

Among the aims are to help increase the number of visitors to the LOETB website and increase the amount of time spent on the LOETB Website and/or social media platforms.

They hope to increase the number of downloads, registrations and enquiries through the website for the relevant sections/departments. They also want to attract new students to the post-primary schools, further education centres, traineeships and apprenticeships.

The tender says the LOETB wants to increase the number of views, likes/followers/subscribers, shares/retweets and comment across its online platforms.

It adds that all the objectives will be measurable, using enrolment figures, contact enquiries, analytical data from Google Analytics and Facebook pixel and any other recommendations.

The tender documents say the video content must reflect the "advanced and dynamic nature" of the schools and learning centres and be appealing to its target audiences, be "visually pleasing, interactive and user-focused".

"It is our aim to produce accessible video content and strive to make our video content accessible to all across a range of devices. The main objective of LOETB is to create content that will generate awareness for the organisation and all it encompasses and reflect on the ever-progressing nature of the organisation and the range of services on offer," they say.

As for the length of the contract, the LOETB says the 'framework agreement' will be for a period of 12 months with the option for three extensions.

The ETB says the indicative budget for the framework agreement is €210,000 – ex VAT over the lifetime of the agreement

LOETB says it is one of the main employers in the midlands with 1,000 staff providing education for over 4,000 students at post-primary level and over 11,000 beneficiaries on FET programmes and services. LOETB says it manages nine post-primary schools and twelve multi-programme FET Centres and is also joint patron of five Community Schools located in Mountmellick, Ballinakill, Mountrath, Birr, and Ferbane.

The deadline for response to the tender is Monday, May 17.