Gardaí on scene of midlands marquee wedding as court injunction could not halt the party

A suspected wedding celebration in Longford is reported to have proceeded in the face of Covid restrictions, a garda presence and a court order.

Longford County Council secured a Circuit Court order on Wednesday morning which gave the power to remove the structure following its erection beside a local halting site less than 24 hours previously.

Several units of uniformed gardaí were been drafted in to maintain a 'watching brief' at the site this afternoon in a bid to prevent any unrest from taking place. While the Armed Response Unit was also in Longford town as part of its regular duties.

It's understood the marquee had been installed with hosting upwards of 200 people.

A number of the wedding party had earlier attended a ceremony at St Mel's Cathedral ahead of the proposed after party.

RTÉ's Midlands correspondent reported on Wednesday's night's TV news that the council workers withdrew without being able to take down the marquee. He also reported that the structure was occupied and that some form of event was taking place.

Superintendent Jim Delaney confirmed earlier to the Longford Leader that gardaí were providing assistance to the council following the granting of the court order.

He also revealed attempts by officers to engage with both the wedding organisers and the owner of the marquee had ended in failure.

"We, as an organisation, employed our graduated policing response, being the 4 Es: Explain, engage, encourage and enforce as we have done right through the current pandemic," he said.

"We liaised with both families and the marquee owner and served them with written copies of the current State Covid-19 public health guidelines but both chose not to engage with us."

The Longford garda chief said despite that rebuttal, files on any suspected breaches of those regulations, will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine what, if any, charges can brought.