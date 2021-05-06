Garda appeal launched after woman killed on road while walking

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witness to an accident in which a woman died in Kildare near the Offaly border and the town of Edenderry.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at Ballyhagan in Carbury in which a pedestrian was killed.



A garda statement said the collision involved a car and a female pedestrian and occurred at approximately 6.45pm on Wednesday, May 5.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The woman's body has since been removed to Naas General Hospital.

The local coroner was notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

No other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out with local diversions are in place.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them.

Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyhagan area between 6.30pm -6.50pm on May 5, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.