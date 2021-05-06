An Post could be put under legal obligation to halt post office closure

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has welcomed the Government acceptance of a proposal that An Post should be bound by an obligation that his party claims will stop post offices from closing.

Dep Stanley said the Sinn Féin amendments to a proposed new law that calls on the government to introduce a Public Service Obligation (PSO) to secure the future of our post office network and prevent further post office closures.

“The postal service has been blighted by closures and hobbled by cutbacks. We need urgent action and significant investment from the government if we don’t want further closures," he said.

The Laois Offaly TD said his party supports the call of the Irish Postmasters’ Union for a PSO.

"We have been advocating for this for over a decade. Notably, Fianna Fáil also supported a PSO when in opposition and spoke in favour of it during a Dáil debate on a Sinn Féin motion in 2018.

"However, support for a PSO was conspicuously absent from the Seanad motion brought by Fianna Fáil recently. It would have been completely hypocritical to call for a PSO and then drop support for it once in government.

"People who rely on their post offices were watching intently to see if they did what they promised and fortunately, Fianna Fáil supported the Sinn Féin amendments," he said.

Dep Stanley said that since 2018, more than 200 post offices have closed nationwide.

"In Laois/Offaly these closures included Ballinakill, Ballybrittas, Geashill, Moneygall, Mountlucas, Pollagh, and Walsh Island. The remaining post offices in the constituency need to be protected.

"Without the support of the PSO, the State faces significant levels of unrestrained closures according to a report by Grant Thornton commissioned by the Irish Postmasters’ Union.

"Simply calling on the government is not enough. Now we need to follow this commitment up with action. Without urgent action we’ll see more closures.

"If the Government believes that An Post has untapped potential to do more across many areas of the public, business and community life in Ireland, then Post Offices need to be utilised to provide a wider range of services," he said.