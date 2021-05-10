Romanian translator sought to work with doctors, nurses and solicitors in Laois

A translator of the Romanian language is being recruited to work with doctors, nurses, solicitors, judges and others in Laois.

Translation.ie is inviting applicants to work as a freelance Romanian Interpreter for ongoing assignments involving legal and medical matters in Co. Laois and the surrounding area.

The company says the position requires short consecutive / community interpreting duties in medical and legal settings.

The pay is €15 - €25 per hour