Pride flag to fly at Laois council's HQ to celebrate new LGBT+ service

Laois LGBTI+ Project has rebranded and expanded to Midlands LGBT+ Project to include all midlands counties and is marking this and International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia by raising LGBT Pride Flags in Laois, Kildare and Offaly County Council Buildings.

The flag previously flew over County Hall in Portlaoise during Stand Up Awareness Week in November 2020 but it will be hoisted again on Monday, May 17 to mark the expansion of a service founded in Laois.

“This is a wonderful statement that sends a great public message to the LGBT+ Community in the three counties on this day. Being an LGBT+ person in rural parts of the country and in the midst of a pandemic can be particularly difficult so we want every person to know that they belong here just as they are,” said a statement.

Midlands LGBT+ Project is a support and awareness service for LGBT+ Adults in the Midlands. They say they provide peer support groups, social meet up’s, awareness events, parents support and training for schools and organisations. All groups and training is currently taking place online in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

If you would like any more information or to join one of their groups you can get in touch via their Facebook Midlands LGBT Project or email help@midlandslgbtproject.com

The project is managed by Youth Work Ireland Laois.

