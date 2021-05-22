€6.5 million lotto jackpot won on #Eurovision night - could the winner be in Laois?

There was one winner of the respectable top prize of nearly €6.5 million jackpot while one winner has also claimed the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto+1 draw.

The lucky numbers needed in the main draw on Saturday, May 22 were 01, 05, 12, 23, 45, 46 and bonus number 41. The jackpot is worth €6,489,165 and the National Lottery has confirmed that one player had the winning numbers.

The numbers drawn in the Plus 1 draw were 06, 12, 15, 30, 35, 43 and bonus number 42. One player had the numbers

In the Lotto Plus 2 draw, which had a €250,000 top prize, the winning number were 01, 16, 21, 30, 19, 43 and bonus digit 40. There was no top prize winner.