€6.5 million lotto jackpot won on #Eurovision night - could the winner be in Laois?
€1 million won in the Plus 1 draw
Nearly €7.5 million in top prizes was won
There was one winner of the respectable top prize of nearly €6.5 million jackpot while one winner has also claimed the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto+1 draw.
The lucky numbers needed in the main draw on Saturday, May 22 were 01, 05, 12, 23, 45, 46 and bonus number 41. The jackpot is worth €6,489,165 and the National Lottery has confirmed that one player had the winning numbers.
The numbers drawn in the Plus 1 draw were 06, 12, 15, 30, 35, 43 and bonus number 42. One player had the numbers
In the Lotto Plus 2 draw, which had a €250,000 top prize, the winning number were 01, 16, 21, 30, 19, 43 and bonus digit 40. There was no top prize winner.
Someone has won the €6,489,165 #Lotto Jackpot! #ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/Lo1cMvxnAf— The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) May 22, 2021
The #Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 Million was also won on tonight’s draw! #ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/RP9dnRfSau— The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) May 22, 2021
