'Comprehensive plan' for unfinished Celtic Tiger era estate in Laois

A plan and costs are set to be prepared for a developer to finish off work at a housing estate in The Swan so that Laois County Council can take over the maintenance of roads, street lights and other infrastructure.

The Council’s Director of Services Mr Gerry Murphy updated county councilors at the recent Portarlington, Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

“Members of the Planning staff met with the bondholder on May 12. It was agreed that the council would prepare a comprehensive costing and site resolution plan for Clarmallagh. The bondholder agreed to pay the cost of the CCTV upfront in order to facilitate the preparation of said costings.

He told Cllr Padraig Fleming that a further update would be provided at the next District meeting.

The house was built during the Celtic Tiger but like many other estates, issues have not been completed to the satisfaction of Laois County Council.