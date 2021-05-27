Commercial tractor drivers warned about phone video Zero Tolerance by Laois offaly gardaí

Laois Offaly Gardaí have backed a smartphone zero-tolerance campaign being run by farm contractors as the farming season moves into top gear.

The Farm Contractors of Ireland have launched the campaign to drivers of the dandgers and potential loss they face.

"There needs to be zero tolerance to using mobile phones while driving tractors and all Irish Farm & Forestry Contractors need to enforce this rule as a priority now.

"Stand firm on this policy to keep your silage team safe and for the safety of all other road users. This policy will also reduce accidents, give great efficiency, prevent unnecessary insurance cost penalties and preserve the safety and the future of your farm & forestry contracting business.

"Zero tolerance means no more driving if you see your drivers with mobile phones or see Facebook or Tik Tok videos posted online in the coming days and weeks.

"Stay Safe, Stay Contracting and STOP the dangerous misuse of mobile in tractors, each Farm & Forestry Contractor has to take responsibility for their own team. Give clear direction and stand firm in enforcing the necessary sanctions.

Mobile Phone use while Driving = No Driving Job," they said.

Gardaí backed this campaign and reminded anyone driving tractors and other big farm machinery about the

"Things will be busy on our roads very soon with our farming communities entering a particularly busy time of the year. This important message from the Farm Contractors Ireland is relevant all year round.

"Holding a mobile phone while driving any vehicle attracts fines and penalty points which are all the more easy to issue with the garda mobility app," said the Laois Offaly Division.