Laois Offaly Minister makes Midlands abortion call due to 'disturbing' gaps in care

Women in rural Ireland face a disadvantage in accessing abortion services, according to Laois Offaly based Minister of State, Senator Pippa Hackett.

The Green Party representative who sits a the Cabinet table with the Taoiseach and other Government ministers said a review of the abortion law is now due to take place, three years after it came into force.

“I am aware that there are limited services for people in accessing abortion in the Midlands and I would like to see a geographical element to the review so that rural people are not at a disadvantage,” said Minister Hackett.

A statement said the Oireachtas All-Party Group on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights has called on the Minister for Health to urgently provide details about the review of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018.

The senator said she has joined this cross-party group in urging the appointment of a Chair, independent of government, with expertise in sexual and reproductive health and rights to oversee the abortion law review

“We need a review which draws on the experience of both those accessing and providing abortion care in Ireland.

“I know of very disturbing instances where the current situation is not meeting the needs of those seeking and providing care and I want to be sure we use this review effectively to close the gaps in care,” concluded the TD.

The Eight Amendment to Ireland constitution which banned abortion was repealed in 2018. More than 61% of Laois voters backed the change while over 58% of Offaly constituents also voted yes.