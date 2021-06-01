Durrow garda helps Little Blue Heroes

Garda Stephen Murphy, Durrow Garda Station is hoping to make dreams come through for seriously ill children.

A signed action-shot of record breaking Rachael Blackmore winning this year's Grand National on Minella Times is to be auctioned off in aid of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation, a not-for-profit charity operated by garda volunteers (not paid staff) to make dreams come through for children undergoing long-term medical treatment.

Hospital visits, financial support, providing holiday breaks and rewarding these heroes with honorary membership of the gardai is at the core of what Little Blue Heroes do.

The photo will be auctioned at Sheppard's of Durrow on June 11.

For more information call Philip Sheppard on 086-8765000