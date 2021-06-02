Sunshine slobs target Laois river earmarked for local Blueway

A Laois river that is earmarked to be a Blueway amenity for locals and visitors the county was targeted by sunny weather slobs in recent days.

Michael G Phelan had to clean up the mess on the River Erkina fresh from completing a 60 day kayaking adventure in Laois to raise funds for the Blueway which will link the Woodenbridge to Rathdowney.

Apart from the litter, he highlighted some anti-social behaviour by a youth as the Woodenbridge Paddlers enjoyed a day on the river to celebrate the achievement by Mr Phelan and Alison Bailey. More below picturel.

"It is great to have the summer back but unfortunately the good weather raises a few unwanted issues like discovering litter thrown in the River Erkina close to the Woodenbridge at the weekend or the outrageous attempt of a youth to jump from the river bank at the deep water of the ring around also on the Erkina onto a passing kayaker on Sunday evening.

"This could have had serious consequences for both the kayaker and the jumper," he said.