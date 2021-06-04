Government efforts will help Laois pull through pandemic claims local TD

Government measures announced in the new Economic Recovery Plan and vaccines will help Laois employers and households come through the pandemic, according to the Minister for State and Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming.

The public representative outlined his views on the programme and the key details.

"As the successful vaccination programme allows us to progressively re-open the economy, the Economic Recovery Plan sets out how we will support the full resumption of economic activity and get people back to work, with the overall ambition of exceeding pre-crisis employment levels by reaching 2.5 million people in work by 2024.

"There are a number of measures announced by the government this week that will help businesses throughout Laois come through this difficult time.

"In addition, there are a number of supports for people to help them financially as the Covid crisis has been very difficult for many households across the country.

"This pandemic has affected everyone in our communities, and the investment by the Government to support families and businesses as we navigate our way out of this crisis is welcomed news. I would encourage individuals and business to apply and avail of these schemes," said the TD.

The Fianna Fáil man outlined the key measures as follows:

Pandemic Unemployment Payment Extended

Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme Extended

Extension of Commercial Rates Waiver in its current form for another three months

Extension of Tax Debt Warehousing Scheme to the end of 2021