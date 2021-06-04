Government efforts will help Laois pull through pandemic claims local TD
Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming
Government measures announced in the new Economic Recovery Plan and vaccines will help Laois employers and households come through the pandemic, according to the Minister for State and Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming.
The public representative outlined his views on the programme and the key details.
"As the successful vaccination programme allows us to progressively re-open the economy, the Economic Recovery Plan sets out how we will support the full resumption of economic activity and get people back to work, with the overall ambition of exceeding pre-crisis employment levels by reaching 2.5 million people in work by 2024.
"There are a number of measures announced by the government this week that will help businesses throughout Laois come through this difficult time.
"In addition, there are a number of supports for people to help them financially as the Covid crisis has been very difficult for many households across the country.
"This pandemic has affected everyone in our communities, and the investment by the Government to support families and businesses as we navigate our way out of this crisis is welcomed news. I would encourage individuals and business to apply and avail of these schemes," said the TD.
Read also: BULLET POINT GUIDE TO PLAN
The Fianna Fáil man outlined the key measures as follows:
- Pandemic Unemployment Payment Extended
- Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme Extended
- Extension of Commercial Rates Waiver in its current form for another three months
- Extension of Tax Debt Warehousing Scheme to the end of 2021
- Lower Tourism VAT Rate of 9% further extended to September 2022. Fáilte Ireland will continue its support initiatives including through its Business Continuity Scheme or equivalent schemes
- Action Plan for Apprenticeships 2021-2025 to be rigorously implemented, to grow new apprentice registrations to 10,000 per annum by 2025
- SOLAS Recovery Skills Response Programme with EU supported €114 million to provide a range of additional education and training programmes including SOLAS Green Skills Action programme
- Extension of COVID Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) until the end of 2021 and enhancement of CRSS with significantly higher restart payment – three weeks at double rate of payment (to a maximum of €30,000)
- New additional Business Resumption Support Scheme from September for businesses with significantly reduced turnover
- Small Business Assistance Scheme for COVID (SBASC) - broadened eligibility to assist a broader range of enterprise with grant aid to assist with fixed costs
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on