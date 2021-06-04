Water drains blocked by nasty substance in Laois housing estate

The cause of blockages in water drains in a Laois housing estate has been found following investigations.

Surveys were carried out in Railway Mews, Portarlington by Laois County Council's water staff on behalf of Irish Water.

They found that grease had blocked some of the waterpipe connections to the houses.

"Surveying for misconnections started prior to Christmas and found that a small number of connections are blocked with grease," the council reported to the May council meeting.

Further surveys were set to commence after the lifting of Level 5 restrictions.