BREAKING: Three month old baby girl killed by dog

File photo
A three-month old baby girl died after she was attacked by a dog in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after the infant was fatally injured at a residence in Clashmore, Co Waterford, in the early hours of this morning, June 7.
Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.
An Garda Síochána have appealed for family privacy at this time.
More News
Tommy Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Ross King of Laois during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 4 match at UPMC Nowlan Park. Picture: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.