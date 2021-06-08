Lucky Midlands lottery player pockets €500,000 in Euromillions Plus jackpot win

Player boost

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

A lottery player in the Midlands hit the jackpot in Euromillions terms after playing last week.

The €500,000 prize was won in Friday's draw and the quick pick ticket was purchased at the Circle K M6 Athlone Motorway in Fossagh, Moate.

The lucky winner won the Euromillions plus jackpot of €500,000 and the winning numbers were 15, 23, 26, 33, 41.

