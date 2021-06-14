OUT & ABOUT: Searching for a Star at the De Brúns talent show in 2003

We have delved deep into the Laois photographic archive again today and unearthed these brilliant photographs from the 'Search for a Star' talent competition held in De Brúns, Portlaoise all the way back in 2003.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to browse through the full gallery
How many familiar faces will you spot today? Get tagging!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.