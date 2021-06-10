EXPLAINER: Tips for Fire Pit and BBQ safety this summer

Following on from the news over the weekend that four Munster Rugby stars were injured in a fire pit accident, we have asked the Fire Service for some safety tips this summer.

In terms of Fire Pits and BBQs -

Keep a bucket of water, sand or a garden hose nearby for emergencies.

Follow the safety instructions provided with disposable barbecues. Never use a barbecue indoors.

Never leave a barbecue unattended

Never use petrol or paraffin to start or revive your barbecue; use only recognized lighters or starter fuels on cold coals.

Make sure your barbecue is well away from sheds, fences, trees, shrubs or garden waste.

Use enough charcoal to cover the base of the barbecue, but not more (normally around 5cms or 2 inches).

Keep children, pets and garden games away from the cooking area.

After cooking, make sure the barbecue is cool before moving it.

Empty ashes onto bare garden soil, not into dustbins or wheelie bins. If they’re hot, they can melt the plastic and cause a fire.

Enjoy yourself, but don’t drink too much alcohol if you are in charge of the barbecue.

For Gas BBQs

Never store gas cylinders under the stairs – if there is a fire they might explode and block your escape route.

Store gas cylinders outside, away from direct sunlight and frost.

Take care when turning bottled gas barbecues on and off.

Make sure the tap is turned off before changing the gas cylinder

After cooking, turn the gas supply off first and then the barbecue control. This will stop any gas from leaking.

If you suspect a leak, turn off the gas cylinder and try brushing soapy water around all joints, watching for bubbles.

Make sure all joints are tightened, safe and secure.

Change gas cylinders outdoors or in a well ventilated area.