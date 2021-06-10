'Don't rob our summer' Laois Tidy Towns group angry after flowers stolen

Flowerboxes and planters have been stripped of their flowering plants in a Laois town, to the anger of the local Tidy Towns group.

The colourful flowers had lined the Main Street in Portarlington, in containers along the railings and in planters on the ground, all planted up by Laois County Council.

However many of the plants have just disappeared.

Portarlington Tidy Towns have branded the thieves as "selfish".

"We here at Portarlington Tidy Towns are sad to report that a lot of the flowers that were planted in the boxes and tubs around the town are being robbed. They are not being vandalised but robbed.

"This is so unfair on the rest of the people in the town that want to be proud of their town and to see colour on our streets and enjoy the summer flowers. The council have planted these for us to enjoy as a town and not for individuals to be selfish and care about no one but themselves.

"Please whoever it is stop and leave the flowers alone and let us enjoy them. Don't rob our summer."