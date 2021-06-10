Portlaoise to be brought to a standstill by Laois farmer's tractor protest

Tractors descended on Dublin in 2020
Portlaoise is among the towns on the IFA list of a nationwide Day of Action in protest which will focus on the implications the new EU deal for farmers and the impact of climate change actions on agriculture.
Farmers in each of the 29 County Executives will hold a rally at 11 am to highlight the importance of the farming and agri-food sector to the rural economy.
It's expected the farmers will descend on the towns in their tractors.
IFA President Tim Cullinan said critical decisions are imminent which will have far-reaching implications for the sector.
“The shape of the next CAP and the Climate Action Bill will have significant repercussions for farming. We need policies that support commercial farming into the future,” he said.
Laois man and Macra na Feirme National President John Keane will march in in Nenagh.
The list of towns where protests will be mounted is as follows:
Carlow – Tullow
Cavan – Cavan Town
Clare – Ennis
Cork Central – Bandon, Kanturk, Midleton
Cork (N) – Mitchelstown
Cork (W) – Skibbereen
Donegal – Raphoe
Dublin – Swords
Galway – Athenry
Kerry – Tralee
Kildare – Naas
Kilkenny – Kilkenny
Laois – Portlaoise
Leitrim – Manorhamilton
Limerick – Newcastlewest
Longford – Longford Town
Louth – Castlebellingham
Mayo – Ballina
Monaghan – Monaghan Town
Meath – Kells
Offaly – Tullamore
Roscommon – Castlerea
Sligo – Ballymote
Tipperary (N) – Nenagh
Tipperary (S) – Cahir
Westmeath – Mullingar
Waterford – Dungarvan
Wexford – Enniscorthy
Wicklow – Bray
