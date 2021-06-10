Portlaoise to be brought to a standstill by Laois farmer's tractor protest

Portlaoise is among the towns on the IFA list of a nationwide Day of Action in protest which will focus on the implications the new EU deal for farmers and the impact of climate change actions on agriculture.

Farmers in each of the 29 County Executives will hold a rally at 11 am to highlight the importance of the farming and agri-food sector to the rural economy.

It's expected the farmers will descend on the towns in their tractors.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said critical decisions are imminent which will have far-reaching implications for the sector.

“The shape of the next CAP and the Climate Action Bill will have significant repercussions for farming. We need policies that support commercial farming into the future,” he said.

Laois man and Macra na Feirme National President John Keane will march in in Nenagh.

The list of towns where protests will be mounted is as follows:

Carlow – Tullow

Cavan – Cavan Town

Clare – Ennis

Cork Central – Bandon, Kanturk, Midleton

Cork (N) – Mitchelstown

Cork (W) – Skibbereen

Donegal – Raphoe

Dublin – Swords

Galway – Athenry

Kerry – Tralee

Kildare – Naas

Kilkenny – Kilkenny

Laois – Portlaoise

Leitrim – Manorhamilton

Limerick – Newcastlewest

Longford – Longford Town

Louth – Castlebellingham

Mayo – Ballina

Monaghan – Monaghan Town

Meath – Kells

Offaly – Tullamore

Roscommon – Castlerea

Sligo – Ballymote

Tipperary (N) – Nenagh

Tipperary (S) – Cahir

Westmeath – Mullingar

Waterford – Dungarvan

Wexford – Enniscorthy

Wicklow – Bray