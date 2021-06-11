IN PICTURES #StandupforFarming protest in Portlaoise shows Laois farmers will be heard

Laois IFA convoy on the James Fintan Lalor Avenue in Portlaoise just after it passes the Department of Agriculture. Pic Denis Byrne
Laois IFA farmers took the streets of Portlaoise in their tractors to make sure Government listens to what they have to say about farm incomes under threat from a bad EU CAP deal and climate change actions that could hit their earnings.
Photographer Denis Byrne joined the protest in Portlaoise as a convoy of tractors and farm vehicles showed they will not be ignored.
