IN PICTURES #StandupforFarming protest in Portlaoise shows Laois farmers will be heard

Laois IFA farmers took the streets of Portlaoise in their tractors to make sure Government listens to what they have to say about farm incomes under threat from a bad EU CAP deal and climate change actions that could hit their earnings.

Photographer Denis Byrne joined the protest in Portlaoise as a convoy of tractors and farm vehicles showed they will not be ignored.

