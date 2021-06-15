Celtic Tiger in Laois Offaly town set to get more houses

Plans are at an advanced stage to extend an estate in Portarlington which sprung up during the Celtic Tiger.

McKenzie Developments Ltd is at the prevalidation stage with Laois County Council in the process of lodging a full application for new homes at Kilnacourt Woods on the Laois side of the town.

The company has put the council on notice that it has to construct 24 dwellings. These will comprise 20 two-storey three-bedroom semi-detached houses; two one-bedroom single-storey semi-detached bungalows and two two-bedroom single-storey semi-detached bungalows.

The application will also include all necessary ancillary site development works at 106-129 The Glen, Kilnacourt Woods.

This permission is an amendment to the planning permission previously granted going back more than two decades.