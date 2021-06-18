Laois property boom estate still in limbo but progress being made

More talks are due to take place with the builder of a housing estate in The Swan village as the process of finishing a Celtic Tiger area estate edges forward by Laois County Council.

Council officials updated Laois County Councillors at a recent meeting on the Clarmallagh Estate which was built during the property boom.

Work on infrastructure is either not yet complete or has not been signed off by Laois County Council because further surveys are needed. Planners must give the green light before the council takes over responsibility for its maintenance by taking it in charge. MORE BELOW LINK.

The latest written update said money is needed to do a survey and more meetings have to take place.

"We are awaiting transfer of funds to execute the CCTV survey which will determine the extent of works (if any) on the Foul Sewer and Surface Water networks.

"The developer has made contact with a view to preparing a site resolution plan. Discussions regarding this will be had with the developer and his agent within the next week," said the report delivered to the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Padraig Fleming welcomed that there had been progressing in advancing the process. He and other councillors have been working to have the estate finished for a number of years on foot of demands from residents.