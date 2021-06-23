‘Awful looking site’ in Stradbally called out

Cllr Paschal McEvoy demands action
A tree has to be fully taken away from a site in Stradbally because it's an awful looking site.
Cllr Paschal McEvoy called on Laois County Council to remove the remainder of the tree at Grange and replace it with a wall in a motion tabled at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
Mr. Farhan Nasiem, A/Senior Executive Engineer in the council's roads section replied in writing.
"Road Design will arrange a site meeting with the elected member and Area Engineer to identify the exact issue at this location
Cllr McEvoy said it was a straightforward issue.
“It’s an awful looking site,” he said.
He claimed it had partially been removed previously but the remainder could be taken away. While satisfied with the response given he said Transport Infrastructure Ireland might have to become involved.
