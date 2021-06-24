Atrocious dumping in Laois shows dumpers are winning the war

Dumpers are winning the war according to a county councillor who has highlighted a spate of 'atrocious' dumping not far from the Kilkenny border.

Cllr Ben Brennan's said there is evidence from people from outside Laois are to blame but he said it was just the latest incidence of the problem in Laois.

He and other councillors also want solutions to be found to flytipping which they say has got a lot worse during the pandemic.

Cllr Ben Brennan made the claims at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting where he highlighted the dumping on the Kilkenny border.

“The dumping has been atrocious in the past few weeks across Rossmore,” he said.

He claimed entrances to forested areas are overgrown meaning people can hide will dumping. He felt Coillte can play a bigger role.

“You can drive in and nobody sees you,” he said, calling for fencing.

He praised Laois County Council for their efforts but believed dumpers have the upper hand.

“It’s an absolute disgrace. They are winning the war,” he said.

However, he revealed that names had been found in the latest round of dumping.

“They are not Laois,” he said.

Cllr Aising Moran described the dumping as disgraceful. She agreed with the fencing proposal and called for CCTV and other types of solutions.

“What went on during Covid (restrictions) was disgraceful. Beautiful areas were destroyed,” she said.

She added that property owners should provide bins for their tenants but charge them a fee for disposal.

“If there are bins outside your back door you will use them,” she said.

She said the council’s Environment section also needed more staff adding that the dumping is costing a fortune in cleanups.

Cllr Moran also called for stiffer penalties on people caught dumping.

Cllr Padraig Fleming also witnessed the dumping in Rossmore praised the work of the council for clearing up dumping.

Cllr Aidan Mullins sought details from officials on the enforcement of bylaws which gave the power to the council to require households to prove that waste is being disposed of legally.

He wanted to know how many people were found not to be in compliance with the rules.