PACKED OUT and train line works in Laois - Plan you journey carefully with Irish Rail this weekend?

Irish Rail has warned that line works between Laois and Kildare will also cause disruption this weekend and it also ads the seats will be scarce.

Iarnród Éireann has said that demand for Intercity and Enterprise services is extremely high this weekend, with 50% of on board capacity available for use.

Many trains on all routes are seeing high demand across the weekend, with almost every train booked out today (Friday, June 25) on the following routes: Heuston to Galway, Heuston to Tralee, Connolly to Belfast, Connolly to Sligo.

Iarnród Éireann reminds customers intending to travel on Intercity and Enterprise services that advance booking is essential for travel at present, in order to manage the 50% of on-board capacity available for use under current public health measures.

Many services this weekend have already sold out, with more expected to in advance of departure. Customers must have a booking to travel, as tickets will not be available for sale at stations for Intercity and Enterprise services. This includes holders of existing tickets such as season tickets, and DSP free travel, who can reserve travel at no charge in advance under current measures.

The company also reminded customers are also reminded that from 5pm on Saturday, June 26 to 9am Sunday, June 27, line works between Hazelhatch and Portarlington will result in bus transfers on all Intercity services to/from Heuston.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said “with more sectors of the economy open, and particularly with domestic tourism resumed, we expect many Intercity and Enterprise services to sell out in advance over the coming weeks, and particularly at weekends, with 50% of on board capacity available for use. That is why we are stressing to those who wish to travel that it is essential to book in advance, as otherwise you will not be able to travel. Customers have been hugely cooperative and supportive throughout the past 16 months with all of the public health measures, and we are grateful for their further assistance with mandatory pre-booking.”

Customers are also reminded that:

Face coverings are mandatory on board all train services and in stations

Alcohol is prohibited on all services, and catering services remain suspended

Ticket bookings and reservations are available at www.irishrail.ie