Hole in the wall gang vandalise Mountrath wall in 'malicious' incident

Vandals knocked a substantial hole in a Mountrath wall that borders the main car park in the town.

Cllr James Kelly highlighted what he called 'malicious damage' to wall at the bottom of the Bank of Ireland Car Park, Main St, Mountrath. He outlined the situation.

"My understanding is this started last Thursday/Friday nights. I was made aware of it on Saturday morning and met with local residents on site. On the other side of this wall is the White Horse River which divides the car park from St Fintan's GAA Club. In the last number of years, Laois County Council had to block up an opening at this wall as it was not safe to park cars there overnight due to a number of car break-ins.

"With the upcoming proposed timed parking for Mountrath been implemented over the next two months part of which is the upgrade of this carpark with new tarmac overlay, line marking, LED street lighting and CCTV cameras I have requested that Laois County Council carry out remedial work as soon as possible to make this carpark as secure as possible," he said.

Cllr Kelly said he met with Rita Watkins Mountrath CCTV Committee, who is involved in the rollout of the new CCTV cameras for Mountrath, and local resident Liam Kelly to discuss the damage.

Gardaí have also been alerted about the damage done.