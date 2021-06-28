Laois families urged to apply for back to school support

Laios families are being encouraged to apply for Back to School to cover the costs of sending their children to school next year.

With schools just closed the shopping is already underway to prepare for September and the 2021/22 school year.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming advise families that applications are now open for the Back to School Clothing Allowance and Footwear Allowance.

He said this is a once-off payment to those eligible to assist with back-to-school costs. He explained that the allowance paid for each eligible child aged 4 - 11 years on or before September 30, 2021 is €150 while an allowance of €275 is paid for each eligible child aged 12 - 22 years on or before September 30, 2021.

He added that students aged between 18 - 22 years must be returning to full-time second-level education in a recognised school or college in the autumn of 2021 to retain an entitlement to payment.

Minister Fleming added that many families will receive the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance payment automatically each year, however if you have not received an award letter before the end of June and you satisfy the qualifying conditions, you will need to make an application online.

"I would encourage all families who would qualify for this allowance to put forward their applications. The closing date to apply for Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is September 30," he said.