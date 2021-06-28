Forestry company Coillte called out in Laois on 'laid back' hedge cutting record

Hedges need to be cut back by Coillte on a road leading to a Laois beauty spot according to Laois Councillor whose colleague has accused to having a relaxed approach to maintenance on its properties.

Cllr PJ Kelly wants Laois County Council to instruct Coillte to cut back roadside hedges at Rathdaire Lake Road from Bellgrove to Rossmore crossroads as soon as the nesting season is over.

In reply, Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said Laois County Council will carry out a road safety inspection on this length of the roadway with a view to contacting the landowner.

Cllr Kelly said the lake has a connection to Glenbeigh Castle in Donegal and has the potential to be a tourist attraction due to the forestry and walkways. His issue is with the ditches that encroach on the road.

“It’s a great attraction for the future,” he said.

Cllr Ben Brennan described Coillte as being ‘very laid back' when it comes to cutting hedges.

Cllr Aisling Moran suggests that the council write to Coillte and other big land-owning firms early in the year requiring hedges to be cut. She added that if the State company doesn’t do the work the council should carry it out and bill the forestry firm.

Mr McVeigh said it would be possible to write to them at the start of a calendar year.