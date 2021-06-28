Job just off the M7: No pay but you get "free house"

The successful applicant will be living in the Verger's House
If you are one of the thousands who can barely pay the rent or get a mortgage then maybe a job that is offering no salary is just for you because it's offering a place to live.
The historic St Brigid's Cathedral in Kildare town is looking for a Caretaker/Verger.
The successful applicant will receive the free use of an attractive two-storey house outside the gates of the Cathedral, located on Market Square.
The duties include preparing the Cathedral for services, cleaning, keeping the grounds and opening the Cathedral to the public.
A notice about the job states that the position may suit a couple.
Anybody who is interested is asked to contact the Secretary of the Select Vestry, Margaret Dunne at the email address: mandkdunne@gmail.com.
