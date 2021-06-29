Gardaí confirm the discovery of remains of missing person

missing person laois offaly

Missing person's remains discovered

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Offaly Gardaí have ended their search for a man who went missing last week in Offaly.

Gardaí confirmed that following the discovery of a body in Tullamore on Tuesday, June 29, the search for missing person Eric Frawley has been stood down. More below picture.

It's understood that the remains were found in Charleville woods during a search involving personnel from the gardai, defence forces and civil defence, along with loved ones and friends of the 45-year-old.

Mr Frawley went missing from his home in Tullamore last Monday week, June 21 and the gardai issued a statement saying they and his family were concerned for his welfare.

Gardaí thanked the public and the media their assistance in this matter. 

