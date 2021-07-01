No hurry on Midlands newest multi-millionaire as Lotto jackpot winner finally claims big pot

The National Lottery has confirmed that the €6,489,165 Lotto jackpot winner from the draw on Saturday 22nd May has come forward.

Arrangements are now being made for the lucky winner, who appears to have been in no hurry to check out, to claim their life-changing prize.

The Midlands ticket holder became the third Lotto jackpot winner of the year at the time after purchasing their winning ticket at the Applegreen service station located just off the M6/N6 motorway in the Arcadia Retail Park in Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that the Lotto winner who scooped the €6.4 million jackpot on Saturday 22nd May has made contact with our prize claims team. We are now in the process of making arrangements for the jackpot prize to be paid.”

The Athlone win marked the first of three consecutive Lotto jackpot wins over the course of three weekends. Following the €6,489,165 win on Saturday 22nd May, a Lotto player in Cork scooped the €2,469,871 jackpot on 29th May after purchasing their ticket at O’Connell’s Foodstore in the seaside town of Myrtleville. The third Lotto jackpot win came on Saturday 5th June when an online player in Galway won the €2,475,303 jackpot.

Meanwhile, the Lotto jackpot for Saturday 3rd July is set to roll to an estimated €5 million.

The Lotto says nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.