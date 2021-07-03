Nearly 100 new houses in pipeline for Laois community

A developer is in the final stages of submitting a planning application to Laois County Council for nearly 100 high-end houses in a Laois village that expanded rapidly during the Celtic Tiger.

Matt Colgan is in the pre-validation stage with the local authority to build as substantial new estate in Killenard which is home to a golf course and hotel.

The project involves the construction of 99 detached dwelling houses.

The homes will be made up of the following:

49 two-storey 5 bedroom houses;

28 two-storey 4 bedroom houses;

Nine two storey 3 bedroom houses;

Four dormer 4 bedroom houses:

Nine single-storey, 2 bedroom houses.

The development would also include a single-storey creche/childcare centre.

A new estate entrance off an existing access road on the east side of the Killenard Road L3171 is planed as is a pedestrian link to the Ballycarroll Road L7172.

The developer wants to the demolish and remov of a derelict farm building to the village end of the site.

Foul water drainage will be piped through existing agricultural lands to the north and a piped storm drainage outfall through existing agricultural lands to the east.

Hundreds of houses were built in Killenard during the Celtic Tiger when a golf course designed by Seve Ballesteros and The Heritage Hotel also opened.