Nearly 100 new houses in pipeline for Laois community

Village expanded massively during Celtic Tiger years

laois killenard construction

Building site

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A developer is in the final stages of submitting a planning application to Laois County Council for nearly 100 high-end houses in a Laois village that expanded rapidly during the Celtic Tiger.

Matt Colgan is in the pre-validation stage with the local authority to build as substantial new estate in Killenard which is home to a golf course and hotel.

The project involves the construction of 99 detached dwelling houses.

The homes will be made up of the following:

  • 49 two-storey 5 bedroom houses;
  • 28 two-storey 4 bedroom houses;
  • Nine two storey 3 bedroom houses;
  • Four dormer 4 bedroom houses:
  • Nine single-storey, 2 bedroom houses.

The development would also include a single-storey creche/childcare centre.

A new estate entrance off an existing access road on the east side of the Killenard Road L3171 is planed as is a pedestrian link to the Ballycarroll Road L7172.

The developer wants to the demolish and remov of a derelict farm building to the village end of the site.

Foul water drainage will be piped through existing agricultural lands to the north and a piped storm drainage outfall through existing agricultural lands to the east.

Hundreds of houses were built in Killenard during the Celtic Tiger when a golf course designed by Seve Ballesteros and The Heritage Hotel also opened.

Demand to knock house or buy land to solve parking crisis in Laois village

Planning applications soar in Laois as service about to go fully online

'You asked me for the scissors' - Laois councillors argue over official opening

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie