Nearly 100 new houses in pipeline for Laois community

A developer is in the final stages of submitting a planning application to Laois County Council for nearly 100 high-end houses in a Laois village that expanded rapidly during the Celtic Tiger.
Matt Colgan is in the pre-validation stage with the local authority to build as substantial new estate in Killenard which is home to a golf course and hotel.
The project involves the construction of 99 detached dwelling houses.
The homes will be made up of the following:
The development would also include a single-storey creche/childcare centre.
A new estate entrance off an existing access road on the east side of the Killenard Road L3171 is planed as is a pedestrian link to the Ballycarroll Road L7172.
The developer wants to the demolish and remov of a derelict farm building to the village end of the site.
Foul water drainage will be piped through existing agricultural lands to the north and a piped storm drainage outfall through existing agricultural lands to the east.
Hundreds of houses were built in Killenard during the Celtic Tiger when a golf course designed by Seve Ballesteros and The Heritage Hotel also opened.
