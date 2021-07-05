Laois Jobs boost as Canadian firm opens European HQ in county

Canadian tech company N’ Ware Technologies has chosen Laois as home to its European HQ creating 25 new jobs.

Supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, the company is setting up in Mountrath initially by locating in BloomHQ, the remote working hub in the former Brigidine Convent.

The news was confirmed and welcomed locally by the Laois-Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Seán Fleming.

"I am very pleased with this announcement from the IDA and N’ware. It is a major boost for Mountrath and Co Laois. As a Minister for State I have asked the IDA to prioritise Laois as a base for new businesses. I have been speaking directly with Martin Shanahan , Chief Executive of the IDA in recent days asking him to give special attention to Co Laois in view of the low numbers of IDA supported jobs currently in the county.

"N’ware’s announcement today is a very positive development for Laois. It is further evidence of the benefits of locating in the regions outside Dublin where there is access to talent , lower operating costs, top class broadband and higher staff retention rates. I would like to welcome N’Ware to Mountrath and I look forward to working with them over the coming years," said the Fianna Fáil TD. MORE BELOW LINK.

N’Ware offers feature-loaded software solutions for small to mid-size businesses (SMEs) or subsidiaries of large enterprises corporations and support clients in more than 25 countries. Minister Fleming said N’Ware would be working from its temporary base at Bloom HQ.

The French Canadian firm says it specializes in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Business Intelligence (BI), and integrated E-Commerce solutions for SMBs.

N'ware was established by the Parent brothers in 1995 in the city of Saint-Georges in the French speaking province of Quebec . The subsequently expanded to Quebec city and Montreal. On of the brothers is Dan Parent is the Chief Executive while Claude also works for the firm.

The company next set up in New Hampshire in the United States to be located near opportunities in the strongly Irish American city of Boston.

The firm says it has grown from a family business into a leading provider of business management software, with a global presence in the USA, Canada, Latin America, the EMEA, and Asia. The firm launched into Europe in 2017. It remains headquartered in Saint Georges.

As an SAP Gold Partner, N’ware says is exclusively focused on delivering value to manufacturing and distribution companies through innovative IT solutions and exceptional service.

N'Ware is the second Canadian firm to set up in Laois in recent years. Greenfield Global is operating in the IDA business park in Portlaoise.